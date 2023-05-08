Wildfires raging across western Canada forced the evacuation of 30,000 residents and cut at least 145,000 barrels a day of oil and gas production as companies shut down wells and pipelines.

A total of 102 blazes were burning as of Monday, 27 of which were classified as out of control, and the province of Alberta declared a state of emergency. Evacuation orders have been issued for communities, including some less than 62 miles from the provincial capital of Edmonton. The fires are striking Canada’s main natural gas production region, including the prolific Montney and Duvernay formations, an area studded with wells and processing plants and crisscrossed by pipelines. The region also is a major center for light oil production, and the disruptions have sent prices for some local grades of crude surging.