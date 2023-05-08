Wildfires raging across western Canada forced the evacuation of 30,000 residents and cut at least 145,000 barrels a day of oil and gas production as companies shut down wells and pipelines.
A total of 102 blazes were burning as of Monday, 27 of which were classified as out of control, and the province of Alberta declared a state of emergency. Evacuation orders have been issued for communities, including some less than 62 miles from the provincial capital of Edmonton. The fires are striking Canada’s main natural gas production region, including the prolific Montney and Duvernay formations, an area studded with wells and processing plants and crisscrossed by pipelines. The region also is a major center for light oil production, and the disruptions have sent prices for some local grades of crude surging.
Edmonton Mixed Sweet’s discount to West Texas Intermediate narrowed by more than a third to $2.50 a barrel, the smallest discount since March, and Syncrude Sweet’s premium grew to $3.50 a barrel, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Condensate’s discount narrowed to $3.20 a barrel. One community under evacuation order as of Sunday was Fox Creek, a major center for light oil and gas drillers. Energy facilities and local residents were also being evacuated in Grande Prairie, provincial officials said. Alberta oil and gas production has a history of being disrupted by wildfires, including a massive blaze in 2016 that shut down more than 1 million barrels a day of output from the oil sands in the province’s eastern region.
ALLEN, Texas — The gunman who killed eight people at an outlet mall in suburban Dallas on Saturday briefly received military training but was discharged from the U.S. Army after just three months of service, the Army said Monday.
WASHINGTON — Texas deployed a special border force on Monday to target “hot spots” where migrants try to enter the United States illegally after sweeping COVID 19 restrictions at the Mexican border end this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
WINDSOR, England - In one of the more surprising moments heralding this country's new sovereign, Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise assured actual royalty King Charles III that he could be his "wingman any time."
GENEVA - The 700-piece private jewelry collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten, the world's largest and most valuable collection of its kind to come to auction, could sell for more than $150 million, Christie's said on Monday.
Tupperware Brands Corp on Monday said it had engaged investment bank Moelis & Co LLC to explore strategic alternatives, adding that it expects a "material decline" in revenues for the first quarter ended April 1.