WITH THE GOLDEN Globe Awards scheduled for Feb. 28, awards-season chatter has begun. Few films have inspired as much anticipation as the 2020 road film “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand (“Fargo”) as a woman who loses her job and her house in a recession and embarks on a trip across the country in her modest van. A film festival favorite, “Nomadland” releases in theaters today as well as on Hulu.
Hollywood and Oscar have a long tradition of recognizing and rewarding road movies. The 1934 Frank Capra comedy “It Happened One Night” won Oscars for best picture, director, actor, actress and adapted screenplay.
A generation later, the 1969 motorcycle adventure “Easy Rider” was hailed as a revolution in filmmaking. Arguably, the greatest upset in Oscar history was when Art Carney beat Al Pacino (“The Godfather Part II”) to win best actor for “Harry and Tonto,” a road movie about a displaced New Yorker and his cat. The 1991 feminist odyssey “Thelma and Louise” (9:45 p.m., TCM, TV-14) was arguably the most talked-about movie of its time.
Veteran actor Richard Farnsworth received a best actor Oscar nomination for the 1999 drama “The Straight Story,” about a Midwestern man who commandeers his riding mower to cross several state lines to visit his ailing brother (Harry Dean Stanton). The powerful film was an unlikely collaboration between Disney and “Blue Velvet” director David Lynch.
Also released by Disney (Touchstone), the 2000 musical comedy adventure “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” even cites Homer’s “The Odyssey” as its source material. Co-directed by Joel Coen, Frances McDormand’s husband.
• Apple TV+ debuts the second season of its ambitious science fiction/alternative history series “For All Mankind.” In this elaborate fantasy, the USSR beats America to the moon, sparking a space race that continues well beyond the 1960s.
Blending scripted performances with a deft use of news footage, Season 2 jumps ahead to another decade and begins with clips of President Reagan recommitting the United States to grand missions. This puts Mission Control under the control of the Defense Department. A third season of “For All Mankind” has already been given the green light.
• Netflix begins streaming the 2020 satire “I Care a Lot.” Rosamund Pike portrays Marla, a swindler who targets elderly people and convinces them that they have been declared mentally incompetent and placed under her guardianship. She takes on more than she can handle when her latest victim (Dianne Wiest) turns out to have very powerful (and dangerous) friends.
Other highlights
• Cooper consults a congresswoman on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Younger cohorts brave frigid temperatures on “Life Below Zero: New Generation” (9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
• “The Widower” continues on “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
• The 1992 L.A. riots change the playing field as the docuseries “Hip Hop Uncovered” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) continues. Next: a move to Atlanta for some pioneers (10 p.m.).
• As protests mount against police brutality, Frank fights City Hall on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “The Vaccine: Conquering COVID” (10 p.m., Science, TV-PG) looks at the extraordinary efforts to develop treatment for the virus behind a worldwide pandemic.
Cult choice
Like a lot of movies produced by Roger Corman, the 1978 “Jaws”-inspired shocker “Piranha” (2:00 a.m., TCM, TV-14) featured up-and-comers (director Joe Dante and writer John Sayles) as well as veterans, including Kevin McCarthy, Bradford Dillman, Barbara Steele and Heather Menzies, who played Louisa Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.” Dante and Sayles would team up again in 1981 for “The Howling.”
Series notes
Vital intelligence falls into the wrong hands on “MacGyver” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... New variations on high heels and food storage are pitched on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Improvisations on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (8 p.m. CW, TV-PG), followed by a repeat episode (8:30 p.m., TV-14).
Payback on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Late night
John Oliver and Ingrid Andress are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Nicole Kidman, Cole Sprouse and Henry Hall on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Kate Hudson, Dominique Fishback and Evanescence appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Tenderloins and Baio visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Bill Gates and The Head and the Heart are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).