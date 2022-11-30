PROOF THAT streaming will allow at least one more crack at every fantasy franchise, Disney+ debuts “Willow.”

A tale of dwarves, creatures, swordsmen and swordswomen, princesses and princes on an adventure in a fairy-tale realm, it’s based on a story and characters created by George Lucas for a 1988 blockbuster directed by Ron Howard. Released to much fanfare, it was met with middling reviews and box office.