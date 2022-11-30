PROOF THAT streaming will allow at least one more crack at every fantasy franchise, Disney+ debuts “Willow.”
A tale of dwarves, creatures, swordsmen and swordswomen, princesses and princes on an adventure in a fairy-tale realm, it’s based on a story and characters created by George Lucas for a 1988 blockbuster directed by Ron Howard. Released to much fanfare, it was met with middling reviews and box office.
As fantasies of the late 1980s go, it was probably overshadowed by “The Princess Bride,” a romantic comedy fable released the year before.
• A fish-out-of-water comedy, Peacock’s new series “Irreverent” takes its sweet time setting up its contrived plot. A bucolic beachside community on the north coast of Australia has a bad habit of having its ministers suddenly die. Meanwhile on the tough streets and gritty parking garages of Chicago, a mob payoff is about to go down, with smooth mediator Paulo (Colin Donnell) doing his best to smooth things over. When gunfire erupts, he finds himself killing the dimwitted eldest son of a crime boss and literally holding the bag, which contains more than a cool million.
This leads to a flight to Australia, where he coincidentally meets the dweeby Father McKenzie (P.J. Byrne) on his way to the unlucky seaside town. Even more contrivances ensue, and the mob fixer and the preacher appear to switch identities, setting up the brash American eye candy as a fast-talking pastor with a flock of misfits in a touristy locale.
If this plot sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because it closely follows that of “Impastor,” a 2015 TV Land comedy starring Michael Rosenbaum as a man on the run from the mob who bamboozles a Lutheran parish in Minnesota into believing he’s their new minister.
While “Impastor” kept it pretty light, “Irreverent” may have one mashup too many. Fish-out-of-water comedies are intended as light distraction. Kicking off the proceedings with silencers and assassinations tends to ruin the mood.
For those who like their hit-man dramas less complicated, there’s the new Netflix movie “My Name Is Vendetta,” imported from Italy.
• Does a pill deserve its own biographical profile? The Netflix documentary “Take Your Pills: Xanax” explores the anti-anxiety medication that has been a godsend for some but has had very bad side effects for others.
• People enter business partnerships and marriages with the best of intentions. But not every union lasts forever. Reconciliations are possible, but sometimes breaking up is hard to do.
Hosted by entrepreneurs Kevin O’Leary and Bethenny Frankel, “Money Court” (10 p.m., CNBC) arbitrates business disputes between partners, smooths out hurt feelings, untangles misunderstandings and even points some businesses toward dissolution.
In the first dispute, two sisters and partners bicker over intellectual property, the secret ingredients that make their recipes unique and valuable. Other partners battle over a contemporary dilemma: the decision to have their staff work in the office or remotely from home. And getting to the heart of things, an entrepreneur and his investor squabble over money.
Other highlights
• Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Mario Lopez host the 90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special (8 p.m., NBC).
• A winner emerges on “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• An informant’s woes follow him to Northern Ireland on “FBI International” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A smokejumper’s last jump on “Big Sky” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
A princess (Grace Kelly) resists an arranged marriage to a lazy cousin (Alec Guinness) and prefers a more dashing suitor (Louis Jordan) in the 1956 fantasy “The Swan” (10:15 p.m., TCM, TV-G). A remake of a silent classic, it was a box office failure released on the day of Kelly’s real-life marriage to Monaco’s Prince Rainier. The supporting cast includes a young Van Dyke Parks, a musical prodigy who collaborated with Beach Boy Brian Wilson.
Series notes
“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Darlene lays down the law on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Adam seems too independent for Beverly on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
“The Amazing Race” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Getting loud in the teacher’s lounge on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Tom’s success changes the pecking order on “Home Economics” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Janet Yellen and Rob Delaney are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dolly Parton, Claire Foy, DOMi & JD Beck and Mac DeMarco on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... David Hourbour, Lisa Ann Walter and Thee Sacred Souls appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) ... Beth Behrs, Avril Lavigne and Yungblud appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).