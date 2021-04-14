KATE WINSLET (Oscar winner for “The Reader”) returns to HBO in “Mare of Easttown” (10:05 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). She was last seen there in the limited series adaptation of James M. Cain’s “Mildred Pierce.” That effort was overshadowed by the original classic movie starring Joan Crawford, and pretty much ruined by the curiously exhausting choice to put Winslet in nearly every scene.
If “Mildred” belabored the slam-bang narrative of Cain’s pulp fiction, “Easttown” elevates a TV detective story to the level of intelligent fiction. That despite the fact that it’s not based on any book.
If you’re looking for a sense of place, “Easttown” has more than most can endure. Located not far from Philadelphia, it also has the feel of John Updike’s Pennsylvania country, the kinds of old cities and messy suburbs that have declined since Rabbit Angstrom inherited his Toyota dealership.
Like Updike’s Rabbit, Mare Sheehan’s local fame is based on her high school basketball career. Many locals can’t forget her game-winning shot at the buzzer. A local detective who followed in her dead father’s footsteps, she’s seen attending the 25th anniversary of the big game with her old teammates, including her best friend (Julianne Nicholson, “Boardwalk Empire”) and another teammate, a mother (Enid Graham) whose daughter’s murder has remained unsolved and who has become an angry gadfly against police complacency.
A detective of long standing, Mare is anything but inactive. When another teen girl is found murdered, she’s partnered with a cop (Evan Peters, “American Horror Story”) from the county force, who develops awkward feelings for his prickly partner.
The most routine detective dramas concern police work about 90% of the time, with personal backstory thrown in to offer “depth” to our gumshoes. The ratio in “Mare” is inverted. She’s a local hero as well as a local cop deeply aware of how trapped she has become.
The death of her son has ruined her marriage. But Easttown is the kind of place where your ex moves next door. She’s both deeply resentful and dependent on her caustic mother (the brilliant Jean Smart, “Fargo”).
The fact that her son seemed to hate her right up until his death complicates her relationship with her troubled grandson and makes her despise and distrust her son’s druggy girlfriend. Mare goes to desperate lengths to deny her custody of the child.
And Mare’s daughter, Siobhan (Angourie Rice), could have her own show. She’s a quiet, determined young woman with all of the drama you’d expect from a bright young college student and wannabe musician.
When not solving multiple murders, Mare takes up with a novelist (Guy Pearce, also in “Mildred Pierce”), decades removed from his one good book. Despite his decline, book tours keep him catnip to a certain kind of woman. The fact that Mare isn’t one makes her seem exotic to him.
• Also starring an Academy Award winner, “Godfather of Harlem” (9 p.m. Sunday, Epix, TV-MA) returns for a second season as Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker, “The Last King of Scotland”) forms an alliance with Malcolm X as he takes on the Genovese crime family.
Saturday highlights
• A super-successful wife and mother succumbs to “Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG). Still holding out for “Sloth.”
• Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway and Tom Hardy star in the 2012 comic book adaptation “The Dark Knight Rises” (8 p.m., HBO).
• After a woman is killed while vacationing with her boyfriend, authorities find him blameless until similar events unfold in Montana on the third season premiere of “Accident, Suicide, or Murder” (8:30 p.m., Oxygen).
• To impress an old crush, a woman calls on her male buddy for love advice in the 2021 romance “Right in Front of Me” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): the Oath Keepers organization, its role in the seditious attack on our nation’s capitol and its infiltration into America’s military and police; racial disparities in COVID treatment; a repeat profile of Viola Davis.
• Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (8 p.m., CBS), held in three iconic Nashville venues, the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.
• Benedict Cumberbatch guest-voices on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) as Lisa’s imaginary friend Willoughby, a miserable British singer from the 1980s, seemingly based on the misanthropic Morrissey from the Smiths.
• The top 12 perform songs from Oscar-winning movies on “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Lionel Richie warbles as well.
• The “Touched” seek to shed their stigma on “The Nevers” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• An invitation from the president on “Atlantic Crossing” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• On parts three and four of “The People v. the Klan” (CNN), charges against an accused killer result in death threats against the victim’s family (9 p.m.); the Donald family joins in a class-action suit against the KKK (10 p.m.).
• Jackie reaps the whirlwind on “City on a Hill” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Self-starters on “Good Girls” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A professor needs protection on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Sean vents after learning more about his father’s murder on “Gangs of London” (10:10 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
Cult choice
The 1976 satire “Network” (10:15 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-MA) anticipated the rise of cable “news” shows as outlets for generating ratings by forgoing news entirely to concentrate on stoking viewers’ fears, anger and resentments.
Saturday series
A whistle blown on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... An activist fears her sister has been kidnapped on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Professional boxing (8 p.m., Fox).
Laundering dirty cops on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Teamwork on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“Ellen’s Game of Games” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Eyes without a face on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Encounters with mountain men on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
A serious commitment on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A fender bender on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Chaos and control on “Charmed” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Mistaken identity on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).