Afghans pray at a grave of victims, after burial ceremony in a cemetery on the outskirts of Kabul on Aug. 18, 2022. - The death toll from a blast which ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital Kabul on Aug. 17, has risen to 21, police said. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Several people are feared dead after a massive explosion hit a mosque in Khair Khana area of Afghanistan's Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Al Jazeera quoting an unidentified official reported that at least 21 people were killed in the explosion.

One Taliban intelligence official told news agency Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.