Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, but has not shown symptoms of the virus.
Bottoms, considered a top candidate to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, gave no information about her diagnosis, whether she is under quarantine and when she was tested.
“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” the first-term mayor of Georgia’s state capital city said on Twitter.
Bottoms told MSNBC that both she and her husband received word of their positive tests on Monday.