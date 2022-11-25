Inflation-weary shoppers were expected to turn out in record numbers for deals on Black Friday. But thin crowds were seen outside many stores in New York, Raleigh, Chicago and Los Angeles on what historically has been the busiest shopping day of the year.

Many who opened their wallets said their purchases were strategic, not impulsive or splurges. “We’ve been waiting” for discounts, said Tulio Rose, 28, who picked up a big-screen TV at Best Buy in Los Angeles, while shopping with Barnisha Nill, 35. They saved about $500 on the 85-inch Samsung TV for their new apartment.