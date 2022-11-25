Inflation-weary shoppers were expected to turn out in record numbers for deals on Black Friday. But thin crowds were seen outside many stores in New York, Raleigh, Chicago and Los Angeles on what historically has been the busiest shopping day of the year.
Many who opened their wallets said their purchases were strategic, not impulsive or splurges. “We’ve been waiting” for discounts, said Tulio Rose, 28, who picked up a big-screen TV at Best Buy in Los Angeles, while shopping with Barnisha Nill, 35. They saved about $500 on the 85-inch Samsung TV for their new apartment.
An estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation, almost 8 million more than last year. But with sporadic rain in some parts of the country, stores were less busy than usual on Black Friday.
“Usually at this time of the year you struggle to find parking. This year I haven’t had an issue getting a parking spot,” Marshal Cohen, chief industry adviser of the NPD Group Inc said.
“It’s a lot of social shopping, everybody is only looking to get what they need. There is no sense of urgency,” Cohen said based on his store checks in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.
At the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, there were no lines outside stores. A Toys ‘R’ Us employee was handing out flyers with a list of the Black Friday “door buster” promotions.
However, those who did make it to the mall were surprised at the deals on offer.
“There’s a lot of deals that weren’t advertised. Some of the stores I got 50% off everything I bought,” said Christine Chavez, 45.
She added that she is primarily gift shopping and picked up items from Victoria Secret and Torrid.
“I was hesitant to come to the mall, and I have to say I’m pleasantly surprised.”
At a Dollar Tree in Rockville, Maryland, shoppers said they were looking for specific items or picking up household items like sodas and dish sponges.
J.R. Moran, 49, gripped strands of red and green tinsel and felt antlers, which he planned to use for an “ugly sweater.” But he said he would make other holiday purchases online. “Online shopping is more convenient nowadays,” he said.
U.S. shoppers spent nearly 3% more online on Thanksgiving Day this year, a report from Adobe Analytics showed, with purchases made on mobile phones driving the increase. Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce by tracking transactions at websites, has access to data covering purchases at 85% of the top 100 internet retailers in the United States.
MEXICO CITY — An extensive cache of Aztec ritual offerings found underneath downtown Mexico City, off the steps of what would have been the empire’s holiest shrine, provides new insight into pre-Hispanic religious rites and political propaganda.
The trek from the mountain in Levi, Finland - where Mikaela Shiffrin opened the World Cup Alpine season by winning the first two races, adding trophies to a pile that has no limits - consisted of a race back to the hotel with 45 minutes to pack, a drive to nearby Kittila for a flight to Hels…