WASHINGTON -- A group of Democratic lawmakers from Texas on Tuesday urged the state's Republican governor to halt his aggressive border security campaign after a report alleged that Texas authorities were ordered to deny water to migrants in extreme heat and to push migrant children back into the Rio Grande River.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. Joaquin Castro, called on Democratic President Joe Biden to use federal authority to halt Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border security efforts if Abbott refuses to stop the initiative, called Operation Lone Star.