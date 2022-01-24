COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at a near-record level Monday, even as more evidence indicates the omicron wave is subsiding in some southern Maine communities.
On Monday, Maine reported 427 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 429 on Saturday, the latest day data was released. The number of critical care patients decreased from 101 on Saturday to 100 on Monday.
While patients falling ill with the omicron variant have flooded hospitals during the wave, intensive care utilization has remained flat or declined slightly, tracking with the experience in other omicron-hit states and countries. Most of the patients seeking hospital care have continued to be unvaccinated, according to health officials.
Meanwhile, Yarmouth released new wastewater data over the weekend showing another 40 percent decline in the presence of the virus from testing conducted on Jan. 17-18. That followed a 50 percent decline the previous week. The Portland Water District has also experienced steep declines of more than 50 percent in COVID-19 testing at its Westbrook and East End wastewater treatment plants.
"This week's further decline suggests that viral levels in Yarmouth's wastewater may have peaked with the January 3 — 4 sample. Lower values in the coming weeks would confirm this," according to the Yarmouth wastewater report.
The wastewater testing reflects local conditions and results do not mean omicron infections are falling statewide. The Maine CDC is expanding wastewater testing for COVID-19 to about 20 additional sites in the coming weeks, as wastewater data is near real-time and accurate. In comparison, case counts have become a less reliable measure of current trends, as a lag in reporting cases, lack of access to testing and more people using at-home tests are skewing the results.
"Wastewater data does not lie," said Sheree Pagsuyoin, an associate professor at University of Massachusetts Lowell's Center for Pathogen Research & Training.
Each test costs about $350. The federal government will be picking up the cost of the $400,000 program at about 20 treatment plants across the state, once it starts up in a few weeks.
"It's a very good predictor of cases occurring in community," Pagsuyoin said.
