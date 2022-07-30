WASHINGTON — At least 25 people, including four children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are expected, the state’s governor Andy Beshear said on Saturday.
“This is still an emergency situation,” Beshear told reporters. “We are in search and rescue mode. Again, that count is going to continue to go up.”
Heavy rains of 5 to 10 inches pounded the region from Wednesday into Thursday, sweeping through homes, washing out roads and pushing rivers over their banks. While the region’s steep hillsides and narrow valleys make it prone to flooding, experts are also blaming climate change.
The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state.
“This isn’t over. While we’re doing search and rescue, there are still real dangers out there,” Beshear told a Friday morning news conference.
After a helicopter flyover of the hardest-hit areas with Deanne Criswell, head of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, Beshear said he was stunned by the scope of the flooding.
Most of Jackson, a town of 2,200 people about 100 miles (southeast of Frankfort, the state capital, was submerged, he said.
“Hundreds of homes, their ballfields, their parks, businesses, under more water than I think any of us have ever seen in that area,” he told reporters. “Just devastating.”
“There’s still a lot of people unaccounted for,” he said Friday,m declining to quantify the number missing. “We may be updating the count of how many we lost for the next several weeks.”
The floods resulted from downpours of 5 to 10 inches of rain that fell over the region in 24 hours, a deluge that may prove unprecedented in the region’s record books, said William Haneberg, an environmental sciences professor and director of the Kentucky Geological Survey.
“It’s a truly epic event,” Haneberg said.
The disaster came two weeks after rain-triggered flash floods inundated the riverfront Appalachian community of Whitewood in southwestern Virginia near the Kentucky border.
The increasing frequency and severity of rain-caused floods in the Appalachian region are symptomatic of human-induced climate change, Haneberg said.
Flood events “are going to be more extreme and frequent, but it’s hard to predict how extreme and how frequent they will be in the future,” he said in an interview.
‘Everything is gone’
In Garrett, Ky., a coal-mining town about 125 miles east of Lexington, brown floodwaters swirled through a commercial street and backed up against storefronts, video clips showed.
Rescue boats carried people wearing life jackets along the submerged street, past the tops of vehicles poking through the high water.
“Everything is gone,” Garrett resident Rachel Patton told WCHS-TV as she cried. “We had to swim out and it was cold. It was over my head. It was scary.”
At least 300 people in Kentucky have been reported rescued by emergency crews, Beshear said. That number will likely climb, he said, considering that more than 100 people alone have been saved in National Guard airlifts.
Authorities went door-to-door on Thursday in a low-lying area of Jackson, evacuating people after inspectors noticed a discharge seeping from the nearby Panbowl Lake Dam.
“Late last night and early this morning, we thought that a real breach was imminent,” Beshear said, adding that officials were a bit more optimistic by Friday morning.
On Friday afternoon, some 22,000 homes and businesses in Kentucky and 2,200 in West Virginia were without power, according to Poweroutage.us. Widespread outages to natural gas service, water treatment and communication networks were also reported, the governor said.
The North Fork Kentucky River at Jackson crested more than 14 fee) above flood stage, a record, early Friday, according to government monitors.
As much as a foot of rain has fallen in parts of the region over the last week, according to the weather service.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Thursday for six counties in his state, where heavy rains caused flooding that disrupted drinking water systems and blocked roads.