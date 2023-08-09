FILE PHOTO: Disney Studios in Burbank California

A sign is shown at one of the entrances to Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on July 25.

 MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Walt Disney on Wednesday missed Wall Street's expectations for quarterly revenue but said it was on track to cut costs by more than the $5.5 billion it promised investors in February.

The entertainment conglomerate, which beat profit expectations for its fiscal third quarter, also said it fell slightly behind analyst projections for U.S. subscribers of Disney+.