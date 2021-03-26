The staff at a Colorado King Soopers grocery store found themselves targeted by a mass shooter this week, after a year in which they faced the coronavirus pandemic as front-line workers.
Three — Teri Leiker, 51; Rikki Olds, 25; Denny Stong, 20 — were among the ten people killed on Monday when a gunman opened fire inside the Boulder store.
Several King Soopers’ workers helped customers flee and one even hid a coworker with trash cans, union officials and employees said.
The trauma came after a year in which five unionized Colorado grocery workers died of COVID-19, according to Kim Cordova, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 president. She said families believed they had caught the virus at work.
Across the United States, supermarket employees have had to reckon with customers refusing to wear masks, crowding, panic buying, and additional cleaning requirements.
With the vaccine rollout picking up, for some the grueling last year had finally started to recede into memory.
“I got my shot last week. It’s so much hope to get your shot. It’s a new deal. A new beginning,” said Darcey Lopez, 46, a manager at the Murray’s Cheese concession at the now-closed Boulder King Soopers.
“And then some idiot comes into our store and shoots up the place.”
During the shooting, Lopez climbed into a cabinet beneath her cheese stand counter to hide. “We’ve been through so much this last year ...,” she said.
A 21-year-old suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of the Denver suburb of Arvada, has been charged with 10 counts of murder and one attempted murder charge.
Nationally, UFCW says 155 grocery workers have died of COVID-19, and at least 34,700 were infected or exposed.
Cordova said the union has been helping employees who survived the shooting plan their future work, arrange mental health counseling and figure out how to retrieve personal items, including from their cars.
“When they ran, they never went back,” she said.