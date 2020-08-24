Gerald Hines, the billionaire Texan property developer who built the Lipstick Building in Manhattan and skyscrapers that transformed Houston’s skyline in the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 95.
He died Sunday, according to his firm’s website.
His company, closely held Hines Group, helped develop Goldman Sachs’s Jersey City tower and Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, the city’s tallest building, which it sold to Boston Properties.
Hines Group oversaw more than $133 billion in property and asset management holdings at the end of 2019, including properties in more than 200 cities across two dozen countries. Hines and his family have amassed a net worth of about $2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
“His firm will always be among the top 10 real-estate companies in the world as far as I’m concerned,” said John Guess, president of Houston-based Guess Group Inc., a real-estate services company. “They’re well respected and a safe haven for a lot of institutional investors.”
Gerald D. Hines was born Aug. 15, 1925, in Gary, Ind. He graduated from Purdue University in 1948 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Later that year, he moved to Houston to work at Texas Engineering Co., where he designed air conditioning systems. In the 1950s, while still a partner there, Hines built a 5,000-square-foot building for his neighbor.
By 1957 the sideline had enough business to allow him to leave his job and set up as a full-time developer.