Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX, arrested in Nassau

 REUTERS/DANTE CARRER/FILE PHOTO

Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, just hours after the FTX founder’s lawyer told a Bahamas judge he was not ready to consent.

The about-face paves the way for the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul to face charges in New York over accusations he stole billions from FTX customers to plug losses at Alameda Research, his hedge fund, before the exchange abruptly collapsed in November.