KYIV, Ukraine — A giant explosion ripped across the Crimean Bridge, a strategic link between mainland Russia and Crimea, in what appeared to be a stunning blow early Saturday morning to a symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to control Ukraine.
The damage to the bridge, which provided a road and rail connection between Russia and the Ukrainian peninsula the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014, is a setback to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, disrupting a crucial supply route.
While limited vehicle traffic resumed hours after the explosion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the government had no timeline for restoring the 12-mile bridge to a fully operational status.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, a top law enforcement body, said a truck explosion had ignited fuel tankers as a freight train crossed the bridge. The cause of the truck blast was not immediately clear. After the explosion, thick plumes of smoke and flames could be seen from a distance.
Putin in 2018 personally inaugurated the $4 billion bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge because it spans the Kerch Strait between the Black and Azov seas. The commissioning of the bridge was intended to symbolize Russia’s ownership of Crimea.
Russia’s invasion and illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 turned out to be a precursor to the invasion Putin launched this year, in which the peninsula has been used as a major base of operations for Russian forces. Russia has claimed to have annexed four other Ukrainian regions.
The blast was celebrated in Kyiv, where government officials hailed it and posted images on social media of collapsed concrete spans of the bridge and footage of the apparent moment of the blast, showing vehicles driving across the bridge just seconds before a giant fireball consumed the area.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, called it “the beginning.” “Everything illegal must be destroyed,” Podolyak added on Twitter. The Ukrainian government provided no immediate official statement on the cause of the blast. But in a taunt, the government’s official Twitter account posted: “sick burn.”
A Ukrainian government official told The Washington Post on Saturday that Ukrainian special services were behind the bridge attack. The Ukrainska Pravda news site first reported the government’s purported role, citing an unidentified law enforcement official who said Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, was involved.
Russian authorities said the blast occurred around 6 a.m. local time. A video posted by government newspaper Izvestia appeared to show it at 6:03 a.m. Initial information suggested three people had been killed, including the driver of the truck that appeared to explode and two people whose bodies were recovered from the water, the Investigative Committee said.
The Investigative Committee said the truck’s driver had been identified as a resident of the Krasnodar region of Russia. “The investigation has begun at his place of residence,” it said. “The route of the truck and the relevant documentation is being studied.”
Russian officials have long warned of severe retaliation for strikes on Russian territory.
The explosion injects a new element of tension into the war at a time when Putin and those around him have repeatedly warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons. President Biden warned this week of possible nuclear “Armageddon,” reflecting heightened alarm in the United States, which has the world’s second-largest nuclear arsenal after Russia’s.
Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, tweeted a picture of the damaged bridge and said: “@Crimea, long time no see” along with a heart emoji. And the head of Ukraine’s postal service said the agency would issue a new stamp showing a damaged bridge reading: “Crimean Bridge — Done.”
Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, addressed the spate of memes and mocking social media posts from Ukraine. “The Kyiv regime’s reaction to the destruction of civilian infrastructure demonstrates its terrorist nature,” Zakharova posted on Telegram. Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly bombed Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including railroad stations, residential housing blocks, hospitals, schools and theaters.
Leonid Slutsky, a lawmaker in the Russian Duma, said reprisal was “unavoidable” if Ukrainian responsibility was confirmed. “The answer must be harsh, but not necessarily head-on,” he said. “Russia has extensive experience in combating terrorists, and those who use their methods should also understand this very well.”
Peskov said that Putin had been briefed by ministers and government authorities about the “emergency” on the bridge and had ordered the establishment of an investigative commission including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, officials in Crimea, and the FSB, Russia’s security service.
The commission has been directed “to find out the reasons behind the accident and eliminate consequences as soon as possible,” Peskov said, according to Interfax, the Russian news agency.
The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case regarding the incident and had sent forensic experts to the scene.
The bridge is the only direct road and rail connection to Crimea from mainland Russia. The crippling of such a key artery could affect Russia’s ability to reinforce and resupply its troops as Ukraine presses a counteroffensive to reclaim occupied territory in the southern Kherson region.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have accelerated their advance into towns and villages seized by Russia, in the northeast Kharkiv region, and Donetsk to the east, and in Kherson to the south.
Oleg Zhdanov, a Ukrainian military expert, said that Russia’s military had relied on the bridge he called “Putin’s pearl” to bring in troops, weapons, ammunition, and fuel powering its operations in southern Ukraine.
Zhdanov said it wouldn’t be easy to secure equivalent routes to supply Russian-controlled areas including Zaporizhzhia, Melitopol, and the city of Kherson, an important target of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
That could add to challenges that have resulted in the Kremlin’s decision to dismiss or sideline at least eight generals since the Feb. 24 invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Putin is facing unusual internal pushback in recent weeks over his management of the war.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Russian forces would receive “continuous support” in areas north of Crimea. “The Russian group of troops involved in the special military operation in the Nikolaev-Kryvorozhsk and Zaporozhsk operational directions are continuously supplied in full by land corridor and partially by sea transport,” the ministry said, according to Ria Novosti, a state-controlled news agency.
Podolyak, the presidential adviser, characterized the explosion as a manifestation of disarray within the Russian government.
“Undoubtedly, we are witnessing the beginning of large-scale negative processes in Russia,” he said in a comment sent later to the Washington Post by his spokesman.
Podolyak noted that the driver of the truck that exploded was reported to have come from Russia.
“So, the answers should be sought in Russia,” he said. “The logistics of the explosion, synchronization with the fuel echelon, the volume of the destroyed roadway — all this clearly points to the Russian trace.”
The extent of the damage to the bridge was not immediately clear. Peskov told Ria Novosti there were “no forecasts on the timing of the reconstruction” of affected areas.
But by Saturday afternoon, Russian authorities were reporting that car and bus traffic had resumed on the bridge’s two functional lanes, while trucks were being directed to ferries. The Transport Ministry later said train service was expected to resume by Saturday evening.
Russian officials immediately sought to head off fears that the explosion would cause shortages of fuel, food and other essentials in Crimea, noting that Russia’s military occupation had created Putin’s long-sought “land bridge” to Crimea.
“A land corridor through the new regions has been established,” said Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea.
Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev initially cited a rush to buy gasoline and announced a limit on grocery purchases of three kilograms, or three packs of products per person but later said the restrictions were lifted.
Sergey Aksyonov, who heads the Crimea region, said reconstruction of the bridge would begin as soon as the investigation was completed. “There are no risks in this regard, as well as no reason for panic,” he said, according to Tass. “By our joint efforts we will overcome everything. There is no doubt about that.”
- — -
Ryan and Khudov reported from Kyiv. Abbakumova reported from Riga, Latvia. The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan and Kamila Hrabchuk in Mykolaiv, Ukraine and Shane Harris and Ellen Nakashima in Washington contributed to this report.