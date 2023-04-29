Military operation to evacuate British nationals from Sudan

British nationals get evacuated by military personnel in Khartoum, Sudan, on Tuesday.

 Reutesr / UK MOD

KHARTOUM — Air strikes and artillery rocked Khartoum on Saturday as Sudan entered a third week of fighting between rival military forces despite a ceasefire, prompting more civilians to flee and renewed warnings of wider instability if the war is not stopped.

By Saturday evening, heavy clashes could be heard near downtown Khartoum, close to the army headquarters and the presidential palace.