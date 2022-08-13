PARIS — Firefighters have managed to halt the spread of a “monster” blaze in southwest France, allowing authorities to reopen a stretch of highway to traffic ahead of a busy travel weekend.
“The fire did not advance overnight thanks to the significant means employed,” the local prefect said in a tweet Saturday.
Reinforcements from across Europe helped local firefighters tackle the blaze, which has ravaged forests in France’s Gironde region since Tuesday and forced 10,000 people to evacuate their homes. The fire has been fanned by wind and temperatures of up to 104 Fahrenheit.
The southwest of France had already been hit by fires in July that destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of forest and temporarily forced almost 40,000 people from their homes.
Successive heatwaves have sparked wildfires across Europe this summer, throwing the spotlight on the risks of climate change to industry and livelihoods. read more
Storms are expected to sweep through France on Saturday night, bringing down temperatures and prompting severe weather warnings.
Hundreds of firefighters are also fighting fires further north in Brittany.
More than 230 square miles have gone up in flames so far in France this year, six times the full-year average for 2006-2021, data from the European Forest Fire Information System shows.
You have made a great start for your future by deciding to participate in your employer’s sponsored retirement plan. Participating is a convenient way to accumulate money — after all you are “paying yourself first” via automatic payroll deductions. You have started to save. Now what? Here ar…
WASHINGTON — A lawyer for former President Donald Trump signed a statement in June that said all classified material held in boxes at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence had been returned to the government, the New York Times reported Saturday.
Whole Foods Market co-founder John Mackey is planning a second act when he retires from the Amazon-owned grocer next month: building a chain of plant-based restaurants and wellness centers that offer fitness and spa services.