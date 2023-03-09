People react in the aftermath of a shooting attack in central Tel Aviv

People react in the aftermath of a shooting attack in central Tel Aviv on Thursday. 

 TOMER APPELBAUM/REUTERS

TEL AVIV -- A Palestinian gunman opened fire in Tel Aviv on Thursday, wounding three people before being killed by police in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled a "terror attack" amid rising unrest in the West Bank.

The Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the shooter, a 23-year-old from the occupied West Bank, as a member.