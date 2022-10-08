CREESLOUGH, Ireland, — Ten people, including two teenagers and a younger girl, were killed in an explosion at a gas station in the Irish county of Donegal, police said on Saturday, adding that the incident appeared to be “a tragic accident.”

The police said no more casualties were expected from the explosion which happened shortly after 3 p.m. local time on Friday at the Applegreen gas station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough.