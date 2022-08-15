Kenya's election results announced

Riot police officers put out a barricade lit by protesters following the announcement of the results of Kenya’s presidential election, in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday.

 JOHN MUCHUCHA/reuters

Kenya’s elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a tight presidential race on Monday but some senior election officials disowned the result, fueling fears of widespread violence like that seen after previous disputed polls.

Hailing the electoral commission as “heroes” after he was declared the winner, Ruto said: “There is no looking back. We are looking to the future. We need all hands on deck to move forward.”