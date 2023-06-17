Locals gather at the cordoned scene outside the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School

Locals gather at the cordoned scene outside the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School, after militants linked to rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed and abducted multiple people, in Mpondwe, western Uganda, on Saturday.

 STRINGER

KAMPALA, Uganda — Militants linked to Islamic State killed 37 people and abducted six others in an attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the military said on Saturday.

Military personnel found the bodies of the dead when they arrived at the school, defense spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said in a statement.