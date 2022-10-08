TOKYO — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, Japanese authorities said, marking the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days, a series of exercises that has sparked widespread alarm in both Washington and Tokyo.

Both missiles reached an altitude of 60 miles and covered a range of, Japan’s state minister of defense, Toshiro Ino, told reporters. The first was fired at around 1:47 a.m. local time and the second one some six minutes later.