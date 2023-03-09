FILE PHOTO: The 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang on March 1 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). 

 KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to intensify drills for a "real war," state media said on Friday, after overseeing a fire assault drill that it said proved the country's capability to counter an "actual war."

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its west coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, adding it was analyzing possibilities the North may have launched multiple missiles simultaneously from the same area.