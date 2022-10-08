UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand, — Hundreds gathered in temples in northeast Thailand on Saturday, offering candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of more than 30 mostly child victims of a gun and knife rampage that shocked the world.

Most of the children, aged 2 to 5, were slashed to death on Thursday, while adults were shot, police said in the aftermath of one of the world’s worst recent child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer.