KYIV/MIKOLAIV, Ukraine -- President Vladimir Putin ordered all of Russia to support the war effort in Ukraine on Wednesday, as the Russian-appointed administration of Kherson prepared to evacuate the only regional capital Moscow has captured during its invasion.

Images of people using boats to flee the southern city were broadcast by Russian state TV, which portrayed the exodus -- from the right to left bank of the River Dnipro -- as an attempt to evacuate civilians before it became a combat zone.