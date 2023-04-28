Aftermath of a Russian missile attack, in the town of Uman

Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept on Friday, killing at least 25 civilians in the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months, as Kyiv said it was nearly ready to launch a huge assault to retake occupied land.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a residential apartment hit by a Russian missile in the central town of Uman and rescue workers clambered through a huge pile of smoldering rubble, searching for survivors and bodies as anxious people stood by.