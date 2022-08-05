Russia said on Friday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with the United States in private, a day after a Russian court jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for nine years for a drugs offense.

The case against Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, plunged her into the geopolitical maelstrom that followed Russia's sending of troops into Ukraine in February.