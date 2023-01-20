Russia said on Friday that relations with the United States were at an all-time low, dismissing the idea the two sides could turn things around halfway through President Joe Biden’s term in office.
“Bilateral relations are probably at their lowest point historically, unfortunately,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“There is no hope for improvement in the foreseeable future.”
Already poor U.S.-Russia ties became even more strained last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting Washington and its allies to respond with a barrage of sanctions against Russia’s economy.
The United States has also provided Kyiv with substantial economic and military support, drawing condemnation from Russian officials who have accused Washington of playing a direct role in the conflict.
While there have been occasional diplomatic successes, including prisoner swaps involving Marine veteran Trevor Reed and basketball star Brittney Griner, high-level contact has been scarce.
U.S.-Russia talks on resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms limitation treaty were called off at the last minute in November, while the Kremlin has played down the idea of face-to-face talks between Biden and President Vladimir Putin — who last met in person in Geneva in June 2021.
“The past two years have been, despite initial timid hopes related to Geneva ... very bad for bilateral relations,” Peskov said.The Kremlin has kept open the possibility of further talks between Russia’s foreign spy chief Sergei Naryshkin and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, who met in Ankara in November.
Ukraine advised to wait
Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.
The official, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid a controversy with Germany over tanks.
U.S. talks with Ukraine on any counteroffensive have been in the context of ensuring the Ukrainians devote enough time first to training on the latest weaponry provided by the United States, the official said.
U.S. officials believe an offensive would stand to be more successful should the Ukrainians take advantage of the training and the significant infusion of new weaponry.
The United States on Thursday announced it will send hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine for use in the fight.
A high-ranking U.S. delegation that included Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and deputy White House national security adviser Jon Finer was in Kyiv in recent days for talks with Ukrainian officials.
The message from the Americans was that Ukraine had spent considerable resources defending the city of Bakhmut but that there is a high potential that the Russians will eventually push the Ukrainians out of that town, the official said.
If that happens, it will not result in any strategic shift on the battlefield, the official said.
One consideration for the Ukrainians, the official said, is how much they continue to pour into defending Bakhmut at a time when they are preparing for an offensive to try to drive the Russians out of areas they hold in southern Ukraine.
U.S. officials are working with the Ukrainians on this tradeoff, the official said.
