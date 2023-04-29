Fuel tank ablaze in Sevastopol

Smoke rises over a fuel tank following an alleged drone attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, on Saturday.

 REUTERS/Stringer

A Ukrainian drone strike set ablaze a Russian fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol early on Saturday, sending a vast column of black smoke into the sky in the latest attack on the Russia-occupied peninsula.

The city’s Moscow-installed governor blamed Ukraine and later said the fire had been put out before a disaster occurred.