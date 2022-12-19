Migrants are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico

Migrants are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico to request asylum, in El Paso Texas, on Monday.

 JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/reuters

The Supreme Court on Monday said COVID-era restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border set to end this week should temporarily stay in place as a Republican legal challenge moves forward, just as the White House had been prepping for an increase in the number of migrant crossings.

Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to keep the restrictions known as Title 42 after a group of states with Republican attorneys general said lifting the measure would saddle them with additional costs if more migrants entered.