The scene of an attack in Tel Aviv

An Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday.

 reuters/NIR ELIAS

TEL AVIV — An Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday that came hours after two Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.

The attacks, after a night of crossborder strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, added to an atmosphere of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions following Israeli police raids in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque earlier this week.