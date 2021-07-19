TOKYO — An American father and son were convicted Monday of helping former Nissan chairman-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan in 2019, and they were sentenced to prison by a Tokyo court.
Michael Taylor, 60, and his son Peter Taylor, 28, pleaded guilty last month to helping Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial on bail.
Ghosn, 67, was indicted on charges of financial crimes, including underreporting the true extent of his compensation as chairman of the auto company Nissan. He has denied all charges.
Michael Taylor received a two-year sentence, and Peter Taylor received one year and eight months.