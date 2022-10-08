JENIN, West Bank — Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes that erupted during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and two Israelis were badly wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem, police said.

Israeli police described the shooting, at the Palestinian refugee camp Shuafat on Jerusalem’s outskirts near the West Bank, as a “terrorist attack” and said forces were searching for the suspect who had fled the scene.