People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

The U.S. condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills.

The U.S. urged North Korea to halt further "destabilizing" tests and return to negotiations over its nuclear weapons program, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. The suspected ICBM was launched from an area near Pyongyang around 7:44 a.m. and flew eastward toward Japan, reaching an altitude of 1,200 miles, according to South Korean data.