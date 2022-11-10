Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled part of Kherson region arrive in Dzhankoi

A child looks through a bus window as civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled part of Kherson region of Ukraine arrive at a local railway station in the town of Dzhankoi, Crimea, on Thursday.

 ALEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS

FRONTLINE NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine -- Ukrainian troops pushed forward and a battle-scarred stretch of the front fell silent on Thursday, after Moscow ordered one of the war's biggest retreats, though Kyiv warned that fleeing Russians could still turn Kherson into a "city of death."

A small group of Ukrainian soldiers was shown on Ukraine's state TV being greeted by joyous residents in the center of the village of Snihurivka, around 35 miles north of Kherson city, with a Ukrainian flag fluttering above the square behind them. Reuters verified the location of the video.