DUBAI — Iran has begun enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site, the government’s nuclear chief said on Tuesday, a move that may irk Western powers pushing Tehran to roll back its nuclear work by reviving a 2015 pact.

Iran is already enriching uranium to up to 60% purity elsewhere, well below the roughly 90% needed for weapons-grade material but above the 20% it produced before the agreement with major powers to cap enrichment at 3.67%.