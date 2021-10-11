This summer, London-based chef Elizabeth Haigh’s new book, “Makan: Recipes from the Heart of Singapore,” looked to be one of the buzzier cooking titles of the year. Its publisher, Bloomsbury Absolute, was promoting it using a tout from celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, who gushed that she “wanted to cook everything in the book.”
This week, Bloomsbury withdrew the book from circulation, according to another author, who claimed that Haigh had “copied or paraphrased” recipes and other passages from her own 2012 family memoir. Sharon Wee, author of “Growing Up in a Nonya Kitchen,” posted a statement on social media saying that she had been “distressed” to see content in “Makan” that had been lifted from her book, in which she had “recreated my mother’s personalized recipes, interviewed older relatives, researched my Nonya heritage, and recounted my family history.”
She said she alerted the publisher of the alleged plagiarism and was “grateful” that Bloomsbury took action.
“This title has been withdrawn due to rights issues,” a spokeswoman for the publisher wrote in an email in response to a request for comment, but she did not respond to requests to elaborate on the book’s editing or vetting process. Attempts to reach Haigh were not immediately successful.
Wee said in an email that she would have no further comment. “For legal reasons, I cannot disclose details beyond my statement,” she wrote.
Haigh was considered a rising culinary star, known for incorporating her Singaporean British heritage into the ever-changing menus at her East London restaurant, Pidgin. She had been a contestant on the British TV cooking-competition show “MasterChef” and appeared on BBC’s “Saturday Morning Kitchen.”