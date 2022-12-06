LOWELL, Mass. — Two Lowell residents allegedly kidnapped a 37-year-old man, held him against his will, watched him die and concealed his body in a freezer.

Samantha Perry, 36, and Michael Burke, 35, were arraigned in Lowell District Court Monday before Judge Daniel Crane. The pair are charged with kidnapping the 37-year-old man, supposedly holding him hostage at their home at 190 Coburn St. No homicide charges have been filed.