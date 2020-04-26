The state of Maine now has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state reported 25 more confirmed cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,015 in all of Maine’s counties. Deaths remained constant at 50 — the first day a new death has not been reported in almost two weeks, according to Maine CDC data. Last week was the state’s deadliest week in the outbreak so far, with 18 new deaths recorded.
Meanwhile, 532 people have fully recovered, up from 519 recoveries on Saturday. There are currently 483 active cases in the state.
So far, 159 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 39 people are currently hospitalized in the state, with 19 in critical care and seven on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC. That number has remained constant since Saturday.