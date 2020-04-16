Community transmission of coronavirus is now evident in a fourth Maine county, Androscoggin, and the state is tracking an outbreak at a fifth long-term care facility, Falmouth By the Sea.
Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah made those announcements Thursday during his daily briefing.
Shah also updated the number of confirmed cases to 796, up 26 from a day earlier, and said three more people have died, bringing Maine's total to 27 deaths.
"As always, even though we talk about cases and numbers, numbers that are sometimes staggering, each and every case is a person and an individual," Shah said, before offering condolences to family members.
The deceased were a woman in her 70s from Waldo County, a man in his 70s from York County and a woman in her 80s, also from York county.
Among total cases, 130 people have been hospitalized at some point and 333 have recovered, putting the total number of active cases of COVID-19 at 436, which is down slightly from a day earlier.
Gov. Janet Mills, who appeared with Shah at Thursday's briefing, encouraged Mainers to "stay the course" to prevent further spread, even as pressure has been mounting to reopen the economy, at least partially.
Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in every county except Piscataquis, but the biggest numbers are still in Cumberland County, with 343, and York County, with 164.
State officials have been closely tracking outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state, whose residents are particularly vulnerable. On Thursday, Falmouth By the Sea nursing home was added after three residents and one staff member tested positive. Shah said the state is sending personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, to that facility immediately and working to ramp up testing as well.
Four other facilities have seen outbreaks -- Tall Pines in Belfast (35 cases as of Thursday), the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough (41 cases), The Cedars in Portland (five cases) and the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation (70 cases).