Massachusetts golf courses were cleared to reopen Thursday, according to Mass Golf.
The organization cited updated language effective May 7 in Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s definition of essential services that states, “private operators of courses may permit individuals access to the property so long as there are no gatherings of any kind, appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly followed, and the business operator and golfers abide by the specific guidelines for golf courses.”
The association that represents more than 85,000 golf enthusiasts and over 360 member clubs posted the updated guidelines from the Baker administration on Thursday outlining a plan to allow golf to “resume safely” in the state.
Mass Golf called the Baker administration guidelines a “baseline” and said “further restriction may be considered and implemented by courses as they see fit.”
Golf course owners have been amping up the pressure for Baker to allow them to reopen. Some hard-hit owners even threatened to flout state guidelines shuttering the courses amid the ongoing pandemic and open up anyway.