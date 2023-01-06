A 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, police said.
The teacher’s injuries were considered life-threatening, the Newport News Police Department said in a statement.
There was no further explanation for how a 6-year-old acquired a firearm nor the degree to which the boy knew how to control the weapon. The student was in custody, police said.
No students were injured.
Roughly 900 people have applied to become New York City’s "rat czar" — and Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that he’s getting close to making up his mind on who to hire.
Prosecutors wanted “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah to spend a decade in federal prison after leading a years-long telemarketing scheme that scammed Americans nationwide, including many older individuals, officials said.
A 911 call log from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has detailed some of the injuries Jeremy Renner suffered in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.
The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, ignited the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history, with more than 930 people federally charged so far and more to come. Now, the Justice Department has named a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the investigation into efforts to r…
The U.S. Department of Defense awarded L3Harris Technologies Inc a $40 million contract to deliver 14 anti-drone weapon systems to bolster Ukraine's security forces, the defense contractor said on Friday.
DUBAI - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will tighten national air quality standards for fine particle pollution emitted from vehicles and industrial sources for the first time since 2012, the agency said on Friday.
More than half a million people who deposited money with collapsed crypto lender Celsius Network have been dealt a major blow to their hopes of recovering their funds, with the judge in the company's bankruptcy case ruling that the money belongs to Celsius and not to the depositors.
