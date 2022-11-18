Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump's possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club and residence, as well as key aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation.

Garland announced his decision Friday afternoon, tapping Jack Smith, a longtime federal prosecutor who has in recent years been working at the International Criminal Court at The Hague. The announcement comes three days after Trump formally declared himself a 2024 candidate for president.