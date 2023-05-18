FILE PHOTO: Smoke from some of the 90 wildfires active in the province hangs in downtown Calgary

Leslie Kramer walk her dogs as some 90 wildfires are active in Alberta, with 23 out of control, according to the provincial government, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday. 

OTTAWA -- Abnormally hot and dry weather is set to return to Alberta on Thursday after a couple of cooler days helped calm wildfires that have slowed the flow of natural gas out of Canada into the United States and lifted gas prices.

Record-high temperatures and tinder-dry vegetation have led to an intense, early start to the wildfire season in western Canada this year and forecasters see no improvement in conditions at least until next week.