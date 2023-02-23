FILE PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin departs his home in New York last month. 

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

Actor Alec Baldwin entered a not guilty plea on Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," court documents show.

Baldwin made the plea while exercising his right to waive a first court appearance that was set for Friday, according to a court filing.