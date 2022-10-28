FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's photo and Twitter logo

Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration from Friday. 

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/ILLUSTRATION

Mere hours after Elon Musk kicked off a new era at Twitter, the billionaire owner was deluged with pleas and demands from banned account holders and world leaders.

The flood of requests underscore the challenge the CEO of electric car maker Tesla faces, balancing a promise to restore free speech while preventing the platform from descending into a “hellscape,” as he had vowed in an open letter to advertisers on Thursday.