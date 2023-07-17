NEW YORK -- Shares of AT&T fell nearly 7% to hit their lowest level in 30 years on Monday, after analysts downgraded the stock following a news report that the telecommunications giant left toxic lead cables buried across the U.S.

A Wall Street Journal report on July 9 named AT&T and Verizon among several telecom giants that abandoned a sprawling network of underground toxic lead cables, with a huge number of them possibly contaminating neighboring soil and drinking water sources.