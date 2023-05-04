Reports of several casualties from a gunman in a downtown hospital in Atlanta

Police patrol near the crime scene following a shooting at Northside Medical in Atlanta on Wednesday.

 ALYSSA POINTER/REUTERS

ATLANTA — A former Coast Guardsman accused of killing a woman and wounding four others in a shooting in an Atlanta medical building waived his right on Thursday to appear at a court hearing during which a judge denied bail for him.

The suspected gunman, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was scheduled to appear before Fulton County Magistrate Judge Holly Hughes via a video feed from jail. In his absence, Hughes denied bail and ordered him held on one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, her clerk said.