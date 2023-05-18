The nomination of former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney to a U.S. federal appeals court is expected to be withdrawn amid opposition from both Democrats and Republicans, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
Delaney would be the first of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees to fail due to lack of Democratic support.
A White House spokesperson declined to comment.
Delaney's nomination had been on the Senate Judiciary Committee's agenda for a month, including for Thursday, but was never called to a vote due to inadequate support, the source said.
Some Democrats had raised concerns about a legal brief Delaney signed defending a New Hampshire law, since repealed, that required parents to be notified before their minor child has an abortion.
Delaney said in response to written questions from the committee that he had "extremely limited involvement" in the case, which was litigated while he was the state's deputy attorney general.
Abortion has been a top priority for Democrats considering judicial nominees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last June that overturned the national right to abortion and returned regulation of the issue to the states.
Delaney also faced questions over his representation of a New Hampshire boarding school that was sued in connection with a sexual assault between students.
Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn said at Thursday's Senate committee meeting that she believes Delaney is "unfit for public service," citing his work for the school.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, the judiciary panel's top Republican, also urged the Biden administration to withdraw Delaney's nomination.
The vast majority of the White House's court picks have seen unanimous Democratic support. Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday became the first Democrat to vote against one of Biden's judicial nominees, opposing the nomination of Nancy Abudu for the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
A confirmation vote for Abudu is expected to be held later Thursday.
WASHINGTON - Andy Warhol's estate lost its U.S. Supreme Court copyright fight with celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith on Thursday as the justices faulted the famed pop artist's use of her photo of singer Prince in a silkscreen series depicting the charismatic rock star.
LOS ANGELES — A coalition of media organizations including the Los Angeles Times threw its support Wednesday behind a local journalist and a group of local activists who were sued by the city of Los Angeles last month after publishing photographs of LAPD officers that the city itself had provided.
John Kelsch, then the executive director of the Judy Garland Museum, had just gotten out of the shower on the morning of Aug. 28, 2005, when he got the phone call. Answering, Kelsch heard the museum's receptionist utter two words that have haunted him ever since.
DEAR HELOISE: When our mother recently passed at age 96, we were left with an extensive bell collection that was started 50 years ago upon the death of our father. The bells were given to mom by friends and family as well as during her vacations.