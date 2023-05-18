Senate Judiciary Committee hold hearing for judicial nominees in Washington

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing to become a U.S. Circuit Court judge Feb. 15 in Washington.

 SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

The nomination of former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney to a U.S. federal appeals court is expected to be withdrawn amid opposition from both Democrats and Republicans, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Delaney would be the first of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees to fail due to lack of Democratic support.