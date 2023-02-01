FBI searches beach house of U.S. President Joe Biden

U.S. Secret Service guards the perimeter of a beach house owned by U.S. President Joe Biden, after FBI agents conducted a planned search of the property in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S. February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mark Makela REFILE - CORRECTING INFORMATION

 MARK MAKELA

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department did not find documents with classified markings during a three-and-a-half hour search of President Joe Biden's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, on Wednesday but did take some materials for further review, Biden's attorney said.

The morning search by FBI agents appeared to represent an expansion of the probe into Biden's handling of classified documents.